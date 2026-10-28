RV manufacturer plans to create 115 jobs in Elkhart County

BRISTOL, Ind. (WOWO) — Recreational vehicle manufacturer Boundless Recreation has begun production in Bristol and plans to create up to 115 jobs by the end of 2028.

The company is investing $2 million to establish operations in a 104,000-square-foot facility at 705 Maple St. The company launched initial production in October and has already hired 45 employees, according to an announcement from Gov. Mike Braun.

Boundless Recreation was founded in 2025 by a team of RV industry professionals. The company plans to manufacture fifth-wheel recreational vehicles and add travel trailers, focusing on craftsmanship, product quality and ease of maintenance.

The new positions are expected to pay average salaries equal to 125% of the Elkhart County average, according to the announcement.

Founder and President Nate Nickell said the company aims to emphasize quality components, craftsmanship and customer support.

The company joins the South Bend-Elkhart region’s RV manufacturing industry, which the state says produces approximately 80% to 88% of all recreational vehicles manufactured in the United States and Canada.

Braun said the company’s expansion adds to Indiana’s RV industry and creates additional employment opportunities in the state.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich also cited the company as an example of small-business growth and entrepreneurship in the state.