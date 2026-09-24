Fort Wayne plans $42 million in infrastructure improvements for 2027

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne officials are proposing $42 million in infrastructure improvements as part of the city’s 2027 budget, with some of the city’s lowest-rated streets among those targeted for work.

According to 21Alive, the proposed investment would fund projects involving roads, trails, sidewalks, alleys, bridges and neighborhoods across all four quadrants of Fort Wayne.

City officials presented the plans to Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday. One initiative would focus on replacing and maintaining asphalt and concrete in neighborhoods where streets have fallen into poor condition, including Westwood North, Westwood Valley, New Kirkwood Park and Centerhurst.

Fort Wayne Director of Public Works Shan Gunawardena told 21Alive that the city evaluates its streets each year and uses those ratings to identify roads most in need of repairs. Officials then work to select projects across each political district.

Gunawardena said maintaining modern infrastructure also plays a role in attracting residents and businesses to Fort Wayne.

The Public Works Department is hoping to receive final City Council approval for the $42 million infrastructure package by mid-October.