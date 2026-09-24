Two measles cases confirmed in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Two cases of measles have been confirmed in Adams County, marking the first reported cases in northeast Indiana this year.

According to WANE 15, the Indiana Department of Health reported the two cases Wednesday. State data shows another 15 measles cases have been reported in Wayne, Parke and Switzerland counties.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms can initially resemble a common cold and may include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

A red rash typically develops three to five days after the first symptoms appear.

State health officials say as many as nine out of 10 people without immunity who are exposed to someone with measles can become infected.

The Indiana Department of Health says vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles.

Anyone unsure of their vaccination status is encouraged to contact their health care provider or local health department to review their records.

More information on measles and current cases is available through the Indiana Department of Health.