LEBANON, Tenn. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested a teen homicide suspect in Lebanon, Tenn. on Friday in connection to a shooting last week.

The suspect, a 14-year-old male, is facing a murder charge for the homicide of Christopher Easton on Jan. 13, which took place in the 4900 block of Vance Ave.

The FWPD Homicide Unit coordinated with the Lebanon Police Department to make the arrest Friday morning around 8:45 a.m.

The juvenile will face an extradition hearing.