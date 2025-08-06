August 6, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Fort Wayne Police Investigate Early Wednesday Shooting

by Brian Ford0
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An overnight shooting on the city’s south side left one person injured. Fort Wayne Police responded to the call of shots fired in the 7200 block of Lakeview Drive near Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported and his condition is unknown.

Detectives are working to piece together exactly what happened before the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police, Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 App.

Related posts

Quadruplet Sons Born to Northern Indiana Couple

Kayla Blakeslee

Adams County Man Sentenced for Robbing Amish

Kayla Blakeslee

GOP Rep. Brooks Decides Against US Senate Campaign

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.