Fort Wayne Police Investigate Early Wednesday Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An overnight shooting on the city’s south side left one person injured. Fort Wayne Police responded to the call of shots fired in the 7200 block of Lakeview Drive near Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported and his condition is unknown.

Detectives are working to piece together exactly what happened before the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police, Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 App.