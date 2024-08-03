Fort Wayne Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on W Fourth Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after someone died in a shooting Friday afternoon.

It started just after 5:30 p.m. when officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to W. Fourth Street on reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No suspects are currently in custody, but authorities have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to public safety. The incident is being actively investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Officials urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app to provide anonymous tips.