Lilly Endowment Awards Over $300 Million to Indiana Colleges for Community Development

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Lilly Endowment has announced over $300 million in grants to 13 Indiana colleges and universities for community development projects aimed at enhancing quality of life.

Among the recipients, Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne received $21 million to create a dedicated space for STEM education and innovation at the Electric Works development near downtown. According to Inside Indiana Business, this initiative will include the renovation of a vacant industrial structure, expansion of affordable housing units, and various programs to activate the new space.

DePauw University in Greencastle secured the largest grant of $32 million, while other notable recipients include Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and the University of Notre Dame. The grants are part of the College and Community Collaboration initiative that encourage institutions to collaborate with community stakeholders on significant development efforts.