Fort Wayne Police Launch Dedicated Downtown Unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are launching a new unit focused exclusively on the downtown area, aiming to improve response times and increase officer presence in the city’s core.

Department officials say the team will be based downtown rather than being dispatched from other parts of the city, allowing officers to spend more time addressing issues specific to the area.

The unit will use a range of tools, including bicycles, ATVs, drones, and a patrol boat, to respond to calls and manage large events or locations that are more difficult for traditional patrol vehicles to access.

City leaders say the move is intended to keep pace with increased activity and growth in downtown Fort Wayne, rather than respond to any single issue.

Officials also say officers assigned to the unit will work alongside outreach organizations already operating in the area to help connect individuals with services when needed.