Two Injuries Reported in Peloton Bike+ Seat Post Defect

NEW YORK (WOWO) — Peloton Interactive Inc. is recalling approximately 833,000 Original Series Bike+ units due to a seat post defect that can break during use, posing a fall and injury hazard to users. The recall affects bikes with model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with the letter “T.”

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using affected bikes and contact Peloton for a free replacement seat post, which can be installed at home.

The bikes were sold nationwide at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, as well as online through peloton.com, ebay.com, Amazon.com, and Dickssportinggoods.com, between January 2020 and April 2025, for about $2,495.

Peloton has received three reports of seat posts breaking, including two injuries resulting from falls.

To determine if your bike is affected, locate the serial number, which can be found inside the front fork, behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel. For additional guidance, visit Peloton’s recall page.

Consumers can also call Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, for information on the free repair and installation instructions.

Peloton emphasizes that the replacement seat post is provided at no cost and can be self-installed, ensuring riders can safely resume use once the repair is complete.