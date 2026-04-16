Huntertown Incumbent Council Members Speak Out Against Proposed Utility Takeover

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. — Incumbent local officials in Huntertown are raising concerns about a proposal they say could shift control of the town’s utilities, as debate intensifies ahead of upcoming local elections.

Town Council President Mike Aker, Vice President Tina McDonald, and Utility Service Board President Tony Ramey outlined their position in a joint statement Wednesday, warning residents about what they describe as a potential takeover attempt involving Fort Wayne City Utilities and residential developers.

The statement responds to messaging from a group identified as “Change Huntertown Now,” which has proposed maintaining local utility control while pursuing connections to Fort Wayne infrastructure under certain conditions.

Incumbents raise concerns over utility control

The three officials said they believe that approach could lead to a gradual loss of local authority.

“A Fort Wayne takeover means losing our local voice,” the incumbents said in their statement. “It means the revenue generated by our utilities will be stripped from Huntertown and sent downtown to Fort Wayne. It means decisions about our maintenance, our rates, and our community’s future will be made by politicians we do not elect.”

They added that, in their view, the proposal could ultimately shift financial responsibility to residents.

“The opposition wants to hand our utilities to Fort Wayne to slash those developer fees, which will inevitably pass the financial burden onto the hardworking families of Huntertown,” the statement said.

Development fees and rate structure highlighted

Current town policy requires developers to pay a combination of capital, connection, and permit fees for sewer and water service, totaling $7,215 per new home, according to the statement. Officials said those fees are designed to fund infrastructure expansion without increasing costs for existing residents.

“Our philosophy has always been simple: Growth must pay for growth,” the incumbents said.

They also raised concerns about potential rate changes if utility control were transferred, citing Fort Wayne’s past rate structures for customers outside city limits.

“If Fort Wayne absorbs the utility, residents face the immediate threat of rate shock,” the statement said, referencing what it described as surcharges of up to 25% for certain customers.

Reference to past regulatory dispute

The officials pointed to a previous dispute with Fort Wayne utilities that was resolved through the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

“When Fort Wayne previously attempted to force unjust retail rates onto Huntertown, the Town fought back and won,” the statement said, adding that regulators ruled the proposed rates “unjust and unreasonable.”

Infrastructure plans emphasized

In contrast to the proposed approach, Aker, McDonald, and Ramey said the town is pursuing a multi-year capital improvement plan aimed at maintaining independence.

The plan includes expanding treatment capacity at Huntertown’s wastewater treatment plant and increasing water system capacity, according to the statement.

“This strategic plan guarantees that Huntertown will manage its own growth, protect its environmental resources, and keep utility governance directly accountable to the people who live here,” the officials said.

Call for voter attention

The incumbents encouraged residents to review the competing proposals closely as the election approaches.

“Residents are encouraged to look past the developer-funded rhetoric and support the leaders who have a proven track record of fiercely protecting Huntertown’s financial independence and local autonomy,” the statement said.

No response from representatives of the “Change Huntertown Now” campaign or Fort Wayne City Utilities was included in the statement.