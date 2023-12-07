Fort Wayne Police Launch Investigation into Fatal Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead.

It started around 8:25 pm when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of a male shot in the hallway of an apartment building located in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Immediate medical aid was provided until paramedics took over; however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary stages of the investigation revealed that several neighbors reported hearing gunshots and promptly alerted the authorities. Detectives, in their initial efforts, went door to door, seeking potential witnesses and examining any available video surveillance footage. Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene looking for evidence. As of now, there are no identified suspects in the case.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Contact the Fort Wayne Police Department, Crime Stoppers, or use the free P3 tips app to share any relevant details that could aid in the investigation.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the exact cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the deceased individual. The Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are working collaboratively on the investigation.