Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Serves Easter Meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission served more than 4,500 meals to community members on Easter Sunday.

Those in the community were welcomed to the E. Washington Blvd. location Sunday afternoon for a free meal.

The meals were available for dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru and included ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and dessert.

More than 100 people volunteered to make the event happen.

The Recue Mission serves three meals a day, 365 days a year. For more information, click here.