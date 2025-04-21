American Red Cross Looking For Donors

As spring travel and activities fill calendars, the American Red Cross is working harder to find blood donors.

During National Volunteer Month in April, the Red Cross is asking for donors to help keep the blood supply stable.

Type O blood and platelets are especially needed to ensure hospitals are fully stocked with enough lifesaving blood products.

So, they’re offering an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt for those who donate through the end of April, and each donor will be automatically entered to win one of three $5,000 prizes.

In May, those who come to donate through the 18th will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, as well as will be automatically entered to win a U.S. trip of their choice for two.

You can visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule your donation now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 17-May 5:

Adams County

Berne

4/21/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 212 Park Ave

Decatur

4/18/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Adams Memorial Hospital, 1100 Mercer Avenue

Allen County

Fort Wayne

4/17/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/17/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/18/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/18/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/19/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/19/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/20/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/20/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/21/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/21/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/22/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., L3 Harris, 1919 W Cook Rd

4/22/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Indiana Tech, 1600 E. Washington Blvd

4/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/22/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/24/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/24/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/25/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/25/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/26/2025: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul, 1720 East Wallen Road

4/26/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/26/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/27/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/27/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/27/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church/ School, 4500 Fairfield Ave

4/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/29/2025: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hylant, 6714 Pointe Inverness Way

4/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/29/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/30/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

5/1/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Walb Student Union, 2101 E Coliseum Blvd

5/1/2025: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Parkview Hospital, 2200 Randallia

5/1/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

5/1/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

5/2/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

5/2/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

5/3/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

5/3/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

5/4/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

5/4/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

5/5/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive

5/5/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Scout Conference Center, 2300 Meyer Rd

5/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive

5/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

5/5/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

5/5/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Johns Lutheran Lake Twp., 7914 West Cook Road

Harlan

4/17/2025: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 SR 37

New Haven

4/28/2025: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 204 Rufus Street

Huntington County

Huntington

4/29/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.

Warren

4/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knight-Bergman Center, 132 S. Nancy St.

Jay County

Bryant

4/22/2025: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bryant Wesleyan Church, 209 S. Hendricks Street

Noble County

Avilla

5/1/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary Catholic School, 232 N. Main St.

Kendallville

4/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Community Learning Center, Inc, 401 East Diamond Street

Ligonier

5/2/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Park & Recreation Center, 520 W. Union St.

Steuben County

Angola

4/17/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road

4/18/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Carnegie Public Library, 322 S Wayne St

5/5/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N

Whitley County

Columbia City

4/24/2025: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Whitley County Government and The City of Columbia City, 220 West Van Buren St.

5/4/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 204 N Main St