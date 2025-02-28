Ind. Senator Jim Banks Talks NPR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Senator Jim Banks has introduced a bill that would no longer allow NPR to receive federal funding.

Banks introduced the Defund NPR Act Wednesday. The bill would amend section 396 of the Communications Act, ensuring that no federal funds support NPR. According to Banks, the media outlet is a form of “liberal propaganda” and should not be funded by taxpayer dollars.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund NPR’s liberal propaganda. If NPR can’t stay afloat without government funding, that tells you all you need to know about the quality of their news,” said Banks in a statement Wednesday.

He doubled down on the statement while joining WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel show Thursday afternoon. “Why would our taxpayer dollars ever be going to fund something like that?” said Banks. He also mentioned that the Department of Government Efficiency is also looking into NPR’s federal funding.