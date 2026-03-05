40 Kilograms of Cocaine, $800K Seized from Ohio Gym

FOSTORIA, OH (WOWO) Federal authorities have charged 33-year-old Epolito Rodriguez, owner of Power Up gym, with possession with intent to distribute cocaine after a large-scale drug investigation.

DEA and Ohio State Highway Patrol agents began investigating Rodriguez in late 2025, following reports that he allegedly sold bulk cocaine through his Fostoria business. Investigators conducted electronic surveillance in February 2026, observing Rodriguez’s vehicle and a semi-truck carrying cash near Columbus. Authorities say they seized $665,480 hidden under a mattress in the truck during a traffic stop.

Search warrants executed on February 19 at Rodriguez’s gym and residence uncovered approximately 40 kilograms of suspected cocaine in duffel bags at the gym, along with two additional kilograms in other areas of the business. Investigators also recovered a small scale, about $13,000 in cash at the gym—including $10,000 hidden in a shoebox in the office ceiling—and $139,100 from Rodriguez’s home. WTOL reports some of the packages were vacuum-sealed and marked similarly to the cash seized from the truck.

Rodriguez was arrested February 25, booked into the Lucas County jail, and waived his preliminary hearing. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio has bound the case over to a federal grand jury. He remains in custody with a federal public defender appointed to represent him.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and no plea has been entered in the case.