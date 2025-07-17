July 17, 2025
Local News

Fort Wayne Tutoring Fund Cuts

by Network Indiana0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A federal funding freeze under the Trump administration is squeezing a Fort Wayne tutoring program that serves hundreds of kids.

The administration is holding back more than $6 billion in education grants while it reviews them for alignment with its priorities.

Fort Wayne Community Schools expected money to support English learners and adult education. That funding is now on hold. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana also face a shortfall.

CEO Joe Jordan said the group typically receives $350,000 from the 21st Century Community Learning Center program, which funds vital summer and after-school tutoring.

