Indiana Film Tax Credit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s new film tax credit now offers a financial boost for filmmakers and creative professionals working on projects over $300,000.

Senate Enrolled Act 306 aims to attract more film and media production to the state by providing tax incentives similar to those in Illinois and Kentucky.

Huntington University, which produced three feature films in the last five years, stands to benefit first.

Professor Lance Clark, who helped advocate for the law, says it will help Indiana compete with other states and keep local talent from leaving.