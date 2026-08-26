Fort Wayne Woman Accused of Posing as Attorney in $34,000 Fraud Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne woman already facing two other fraud cases is accused of pretending to be a licensed attorney and taking more than $34,000 from a family.

According to court documents obtained by 21Investigates, Katherine Jackson told the family she was a federal attorney and would represent them in a lawsuit against Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code Compliance.

The victim told police Jackson claimed she had passed a law exam and was licensed to practice as an attorney. She also allegedly claimed to work for two law firms, one in Fort Wayne and another in Chicago.

Jackson allegedly represented the family at a Neighborhood Code Compliance hearing in February 2024 and later told them they no longer needed to attend future hearings. Court records show eight additional hearings were held without anyone appearing for the family.

The family allegedly paid Jackson for depositions, audits, emails, copies and other services. She also allegedly requested money for media and real estate consultants.

The victim told police the family paid Jackson nearly $35,000.

Jackson allegedly told the family their case would go to trial at the federal courthouse in Fort Wayne on June 8. When they arrived, they could not find a case or docket number, and Jackson was not there. Court documents say investigators later determined no case had ever been filed.

Police contacted the law firms Jackson claimed to work for and were told she had never been employed by either firm and was not licensed to practice law in Indiana or Illinois.

Jackson is charged with fraud in the latest case and is being held in the Allen County Jail.

She is also facing separate fraud allegations involving an $8,000 payment for a vehicle that was allegedly never delivered and a case involving claims that her daughter was terminally ill.

Jackson’s next hearing in the latest case is scheduled for next week.

She is accused of the crimes and has not been convicted.