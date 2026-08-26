Warrant Issued for Fort Wayne Man Accused of Child Molesting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of child molesting.

According to 21Alive, Rigoberto Jimenez Mandujano is accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl between 2024 and 2025.

The child molesting charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 40 years.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Mandujano’s whereabouts to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 260-449-3343.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

Mandujano is accused of the crime and has not been convicted.