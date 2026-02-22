February 22, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Woman Arrested For Robbery, Stolen Merchandise Found In Vehicle

by Alyssa Foster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was arrested on Tuesday after police say she was caught with stolen merchandise. 

A release from the Fort Wayne Police Department stated that officers were sent to Khai’s Fusion on the northeast side of Fort Wayne for reports of an armed robbery. 

They claimed the woman had ordered a meal and left without paying, but they said she pepper sprayed the owner before leaving the scene. 

18-year-old Riyana Harris was identified as the suspect. During a traffic stop, officers claimed they saw marijuana, giving them probably cause to search the vehicle. 

During the search, a large quantity of suspected stolen merchandise was found.

She was booked into the Alen County Jail and has since been released after posting a $10,000 surety bond. 

