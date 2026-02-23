Michigan Homebuilding Decline Sparks Bipartisan Action

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Lawmakers from both parties have introduced a series of bills aimed at addressing Michigan’s housing shortage by reducing regulations and expanding development options. Republican Representative Joe Aragona of Clinton Township and Democratic Representative Kristian Grant of Grand Rapids unveiled what they call the Housing Readiness Package, legislation designed to lower construction costs and increase the number of new homes built statewide.

The proposal would allow duplexes in certain single-family residential zones near metro areas and cap minimum parking requirements at one space per housing unit. Supporters say those changes would reduce development expenses and encourage construction of starter homes, duplexes, and townhouses. The package would also shorten development approval timelines and modify the zoning protest process by requiring signatures from 60 percent of affected property owners before blocking proposed changes.

Lawmakers say housing construction in Michigan has declined significantly over the past two decades, falling from approximately 54,000 new units in 2005 to about 15,000 last year. They estimate that regulatory costs add nearly $95,000 to the price of a home before construction begins according to WTOL.

Supporters argue the legislation could expand housing options and improve affordability, particularly in areas where single-family construction has become cost prohibitive. The package remains under consideration in the Michigan Legislature.