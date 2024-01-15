Fort Wayne woman claims 2nd runner-up in Miss America pageant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – A Fort Wayne woman was named second runner-up in the Miss America pageant on Sunday.

Cydney Bridges was crowned Miss Indiana in last year and was one of four black women to compete in the Miss Indiana competition out of 37 total.

She is a registered nurse at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and says she would not have been able to make nursing her career without the help of the Miss America organization and the some 20-thousand in scholarships she’s received by competing in pageants.