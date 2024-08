FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Cinnaholic made its Fort Wayne debut Friday morning along Coliseum Boulevard.

As reported by our news-gathering partners at 21ALIVE, the bakery was featured on Shark Tank for its plant-based cinnamon rolls that are 100% vegan, made without the use of dairy, lactose, or eggs.

Cinnaholic offers customizable cinnamon rolls with 20 frosting flavors and various toppings, as well as brownies, cookies, and edible cookie dough.