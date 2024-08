FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Harris Boats is launching its first all-electric pontoon, the Cruiser e-210, at its Fort Wayne facility.

Announced Wednesday, the Cruiser e-210 comes with a Mercury Avator 35e Outboard and matches the comfort and style of traditional gas-powered models.

Brian Athmer, President of Harris Boats, described it as a significant milestone, highlighting its silent operation, efficiency, and luxury craftsmanship.