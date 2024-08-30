August 30, 2024
Local News

FWPD IN SEARCH OF MISSING TEEN

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Fort Wayne police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday morning.

As reported by our news gathering partners at 21ALIVE, Ju’Vari Wolfe-Jennings was last seen near Smith Academy in the area of Bluffton Road and Reservation Drive.

He is Black with short black hair and wears glasses.

Wolfe-Jennings, who also goes by JuJu, was last seen wearing his Smith Academy school uniform and a grey book bag.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 260-427-1222.

Related posts

Robbery in Kosciusko County

WOWO News

122nd Fighter Wing Planning to Deploy about 300 Airmen Overseas

Kayla Blakeslee

DNR Investigating Possible Illegal Hunting

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.