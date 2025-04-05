April 6, 2025
Free Sand Available for Allen County Residents

Alyssa Foster
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne and Allen County Highway Department are offering free sand and sandbags for residents affected by flooding due to recent storms. 

Residents can fill sandbags on Saturday and Sunday at the north Highway Deprtment facility on Carroll Road or at the south facility on East Tillman Road. 

Those picking up sand should bring their own supplies to fill bags, and they must be able to fill and load the bags themselves. 

Gates will be unlocked over the weekend with sand and bags located near the gates.

More rain is expected to come over the weekend, so those concerned about flooding on their property should pick up their free sand as soon as possible. 

All sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is available while supplies last.

