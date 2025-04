FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The first Hobby and Collectibles Show of the 2025 season starts today.

Beginning at 11 a.m., community members can visit the Allen County Fairgrounds for a wide variety of comic books, video games, cards, toys, collectibles, magazines, memorabilia and more.

It’s free to attend and is open for those of all ages.

The show will wrap up at 4 p.m. but will return to the fairgrounds on May 18, September 14 and November 30 this year.