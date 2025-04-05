April 6, 2025
One in Life-Threatening Condition After Domestic Disturbance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in life-threatening condition and another is behind bars after a domestic dispute on Friday.

21 Alive News says it happened on the southside of Fort Wayne around 7 a.m. on Friday when officers responded to the disturbance. 

A man was found on Winchester Rd. suffering from blunt force trauma and was taken to a nearby trauma center.

The suspect, believed to be 46-year-old Marcus Merriweather, was taken into custody on Bluffton Rd. He’s currently being held at the Allen County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and kidnapping.

