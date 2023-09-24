September 24, 2023
Local News

Friday Afternoon Shooting Leaves One Man Injured

by Michael McIntyre0
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Police in Fort Wayne are still investigating a Friday afternoon shooting.

Shortly before 5 P.M. police were called the intersection of Lima and Production Roads where they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.  The suspected shooter involved remained on scene.  According to witnesses, the two males were involved in an altercation in which a handgun was displayed and one of the men were shot.

The victim was determined to be in stable condition at an area hospital.  Further details in the shooting have not yet been released, and no arrests have been made.  This incident remains under investigation.

