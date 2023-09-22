September 22, 2023
Late Senator’s Family Invites The Public To Attend Memorial Service

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — The family of former State Senator Jack Sandlin is inviting you to attend his memorial service next week.

He recently died at the age of 72. In honor of his life, a visitation and memorial service will be held at the Indiana Statehouse next Friday.

The visitation and service will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Another memorial service will be held Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Homes. Then, Sandlin’s graveside service will start the following Saturday at 10 a.m. at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

