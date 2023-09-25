Two Fatal Crashes In Huntington County Over The Weekend

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people have been identified following two separate crashes in Huntington County over the weekend. According to a release from the Huntington County Coroner, the victims have been identified as 31-year-old Sharlene R. Rhodes who died in a single-car crash Friday afternoon on State Road 105 and County Road 800 and 34-year-old Christopher D. Sherron who was struck from behind on his bicycle by a car on State Road 9 just North of State Road 12 early Saturday morning.

The cause of death on both have been ruled to be from blunt force injuries and both of their deaths have been ruled accidental. Further investigation into both crashes are continuing…