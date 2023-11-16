Frito-Lay recalls Veggie Crisps

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for more than 16,000 bags of Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps, as they may contain undeclared milk, which is an allergen.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated due to a customer complaint, which led to an investigation.

The investigation found that some of the crisps may contain milk ingredients due to the unintended presence of caramel-seasoned crisps.

The recall applies to the 6 ¼ oz bags with a use-by date of March 12, 2024, and the affected products have manufacturing codes 55432514MH, 55432516MH, or 55432517MH.