From DoorDash To Jail Cell

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Muncie man wanted on a warrant was caught delivering DoorDash with his pregnant girlfriend before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Austin Lee Hinds, out on bond for a Level 1 felony, sped away from officers at over 100 miles per hour before crashing his vehicle.

Police later found him hiding in a home, where he had to be subdued with a stun gun.

The warrant stems from a 2024 drug supply case linked to an overdose death.

Hinds now faces multiple charges following the incident.