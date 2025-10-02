Tipton Indiana Man Arrested For Attempted Murder

TIPTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday for allegedly shooting another individual at a local residence in Tipton City.

The incident occurred on October 1, 2025, shortly before 5:30 p.m., when Tipton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting.

Officers from the Tipton City Police Department quickly responded to a residence located on the 400 block of West Jefferson Street, where they found an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Indiana State Police Detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. Preliminary findings indicated that Anthony C. Mulvaney, 32, from Tipton, IN, discharged his firearm at least once, striking the victim during an altercation.

Anthony Mulvaney was incarcerated in the Tipton County Jail and faces several preliminary charges, including:

– Attempted Murder – Level 1 Felony

– Aggravated Battery – Level 3 Felony

– Criminal Confinement – Level 3 Felony

– Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony (3 counts)

– Criminal Recklessness – Level 6 Felony

– Pointing a Firearm – Level 6 Felony

The victim is currently receiving treatment at an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.