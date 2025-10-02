LaGrange Fugitive Arrested Following Child Molesting Investigation

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A LaGrange man is behind bars following a child molesting investigation in Steuben County.

Authorities say 37-year-old Zachary Ryan Wolf was arrested on October 1st after nearly a month-long fugitive search.

He’s accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl in 2022 at a home in Pleasant Township.

A Level 1 felony arrest warrant was issued in early September after a six-month investigation.

Wolf was located and arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service and remains held without bond.