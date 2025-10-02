October 2, 2025
Indiana News

LaGrange Fugitive Arrested Following Child Molesting Investigation

by David Scheie0

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A LaGrange man is behind bars following a child molesting investigation in Steuben County.

Authorities say 37-year-old Zachary Ryan Wolf was arrested on October 1st after nearly a month-long fugitive search.

He’s accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl in 2022 at a home in Pleasant Township.

A Level 1 felony arrest warrant was issued in early September after a six-month investigation.

Wolf was located and arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service and remains held without bond.

Related posts

Popular Indiana Dune to Remain Closed Indefinitely

Kayla Blakeslee

Stamp honoring Indiana’s bicentennial to debut Tuesday

AP News

Northern Indiana Woman Gets Probation for Home Explosion

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.