Fundraising Race Heats Up for Michigan Governor

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Clear frontrunners have emerged in Michigan’s race for governor when it comes to fundraising. Democrat Jocelyn Benson raised nearly $1 million in the last reporting period of 2025, while Republican John James raised about $839,000. Independent Mike Duggan pulled in $644,000, giving him nearly $5 million in total fundraising since launching his campaign in late 2024 according to Bridge Michigan.

Benson’s total for the year, factoring in transfers from her secretary of state campaign, reached about $4.5 million, putting her neck-and-neck with James. Duggan’s donations came from fewer supporters but were much larger, averaging roughly $900 per contribution. James received money from nearly twice as many donors as Benson and drew substantial support from prominent Michigan Republican families, while Benson’s donors included members of the Ford family and tech executives.

Other Republican candidates lagged far behind. Mike Cox relied heavily on self-funding, Perry Johnson announced plans for a $9 million personal investment, and Aric Nesbitt, Tom Leonard, and Ralph Rebandt raised modest sums. On the Democratic side, Chris Swanson struggled, spending more than he raised, while Gilchrist recently shifted to a secretary of state race.

Campaign finance experts note that while money doesn’t guarantee a win, early fundraising is crucial for building name recognition and voter outreach ahead of Michigan’s August 4 primary. The same is true for legislative races, where Republican caucuses currently hold a significant cash advantage over Democrats heading into 2026 elections.