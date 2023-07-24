Three Huntington County fatal crashes in last week

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Huntington County Coroner says that Huntington County experienced three fatal crashes in the last week.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 84-year-old Frank W. Anzinger of Huntington died as the result of a crash at CR 300 W and CR 700 N. He was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry and stopped at the stop sign at 700 N, before then proceeding into the intersection.

He was struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup. Anzinger was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he died on Sunday. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, 50-year-old Steven K. Miller of Summitville, Indiana crashed his 2003 Harley Davidson CVO Softail Deuce motorcycle. He driving southbound on North Etna Road near CR 100 North when for an unknown reason he failed to negotiate a turn and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Miller was transported by air to a Fort Wayne hospital where he died.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Dominick M. Gill of North Manchester attempted to pass a vehicle on SR 16 in Dallas Township when he struck the front of a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. He was ejected from the motorcycle. Aid was provided on scene by first responders, but Gill succumbed to his injuries.

Speed and improper passing are believed to be factors in the crash, with the sun possibly playing a factor in Gill not seeing the oncoming vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.