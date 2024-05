FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne International Airport is set to conduct a full-scale emergency preparedeness drill and mock crash on Saturday morning.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that the drill will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and will include plenty of emergency vehicles simulating how crews would respond after an accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration mandates emergency drills every three years for airports.