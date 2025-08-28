FWACC is Encouraging Pet Owners to Vaccinate Your Cats

Fort Wayne, IN – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is communicating a rise in cases of feline panleukopenia in the community. We are encouraging pet owners and community cat providers to make sure cats’ FVRCP vaccines (also known as feline distemper combo vaccines) are current.

Feline panleukopenia is a preventable disease. Kittens can receive the first round of vaccines at 4-6 weeks of age and should receive boosters as recommended by a veterinarian. Adult cats should also be vaccinated to prevent illness. Panleukopenia is not contracted to humans or other pets, such as dogs, and is most harmful to kittens under 5 months of age.

Our coalition partner, Humane Fort Wayne, provides low-cost vaccines on a walk-in basis at their facility at 1333 Maycrest Drive in Fort Wayne if you are unable to schedule an appointment with your regular full-service veterinarian. Humane Fort Wayne offers routine vaccines and is not meant as a replacement for a full-service veterinarian. They do not provide services for sick/injured pets.

The shelter is seeking the community’s immediate help to avoid an increase in the spread of this virus.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is an open-access shelter and will never turn away an animal from within Allen County. Anyone struggling to care for their animal can contact the shelter for assistance.