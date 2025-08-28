TSA Bans Some Cordless Hair Tools From Luggage Ahead of Holiday Travel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) – Travelers heading out for Labor Day weekend are being urged to double-check their bags as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expands its list of banned items.

The agency announced that certain cordless hair tools are no longer allowed in checked luggage. That includes cordless curling irons or flat irons with gas cartridges, butane-filled models, and gas refills or spare cartridges.

Under the new federal regulation, passengers may carry one butane-powered hair tool in their carry-on bag if the safety cover is securely fitted over the heating element. However, spare cartridges remain prohibited in both checked and carry-on bags. Traditional plug-in hair tools are still permitted in both.

The policy shift comes as TSA rolls out other changes for air travelers. The agency recently dropped its longstanding “shoes off” requirement and is reviewing whether to ease limits on liquids in carry-on baggage.

For now, the 3.4-ounce rule remains in place, requiring liquids to fit into a quart-sized resealable bag. Larger containers must go into checked luggage, with exceptions for medications and baby formula.