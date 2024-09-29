FWACC to take part in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is joining shelters across the nation in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ event.

They’re encouraging pet adoptions all around the country by reducing animal adoption fees to $50 or less from October 1 through 15.

FWACC’s prices will be as follows:

$50 adoption fees for dogs 6 months or older

No fee for dogs under 6 months, kittens, cats, and small animals

FWACC says all of its locations will be participating in the event.

You can view FWACC’s adoptable pets here: https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/animal-care-and-control.