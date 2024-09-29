September 30, 2024
FWACC to take part in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

by Alyssa Foster0
(Supplied/Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is joining shelters across the nation in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. 

They’re encouraging pet adoptions all around the country by reducing animal adoption fees to $50 or less from October 1 through 15. 

FWACC’s prices will be as follows:

  • $50 adoption fees for dogs 6 months or older
  • No fee for dogs under 6 months, kittens, cats, and small animals

FWACC says all of its locations will be participating in the event. 

You can view FWACC’s adoptable pets here: https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/animal-care-and-control.

