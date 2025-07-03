July 3, 2025
Local News

FWCS And Federal Funding Freeze

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent Mark Daniel says the move by President Trump to freeze more than $6 billion in federal funds for schools is “devastating to our community.”

Daniel says the federal government’s decision leaves them without four-and-a-half-million-dollars in congressionally appropriated money.

He adds the money had been promised to FWCS and other school districts across the country. Daniel is calling on the federal government to unfreeze the money.

Related posts

Governor appoints Huntington County judge

Caleb Hatch

UPDATE: Two-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled from Kuhn Lake

Kayla Blakeslee

Charges filed against runaway boat operator

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.