FWCS And Federal Funding Freeze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent Mark Daniel says the move by President Trump to freeze more than $6 billion in federal funds for schools is “devastating to our community.”

Daniel says the federal government’s decision leaves them without four-and-a-half-million-dollars in congressionally appropriated money.

He adds the money had been promised to FWCS and other school districts across the country. Daniel is calling on the federal government to unfreeze the money.