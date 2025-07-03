July 3, 2025
Indiana News

Food Banks Not Happy With Funding Cuts

by David Scheie0
STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Nearly a dozen Indiana food banks, united under Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, are taking their message to the streets and screens with a new advertising campaign.

They’re urging residents in cities like Indianapolis, Terre Haute, and Evansville to contact their U.S. Senators and Representatives.

The goal is to fiercely oppose congressional cuts to federal nutrition funding, especially the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

With over 600,000 Hoosiers relying on SNAP for their meals, the organization emphasizes the urgency of their message.

