FWCS Continues Push For “Yes” Vote On Referendum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools are continuing their push in asking voters within the district to vote “yes” on their referendum which will be on the ballot this coming election day. The focus of the referendum is to strengthen students’ well-being and security. The district began their new focus on student safety recently as test at Southside High School and so far it has proven to be a success.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that district leaders are saying that they have data indicating that disciplinary incidents are down along with failure rates. The goal of the referendum is to make Fort Wayne’s schools safer than they already were and district leaders say they plan to do this by adding stronger security measures, plus more access to mental health resources for students.