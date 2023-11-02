New Disc Golf Course Dedicated In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Weisser Park Elementary School dedicated the city’s newest Disc Golf Course at Weisser Park Wednesday. The nine-hole course is a collaboration with students, the Fort Disc Golf Club and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and offers a variety of levels of play from easy to more challenging.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel said that the Parks Department was thrilled to partner with the two community organizations and added how grateful the department was for the students for bringing the proposal to meet a need for year-round access.

With the addition of the course at Weisser Park, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation maintains a total of six Disc Golf courses across the city.