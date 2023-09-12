FWCS Releases 2024 Budget Proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools expects its tax rate to decrease by 1.8% next year under a new budget proposal. The $419 million budget presented Monday showed an expected rate of 87.15 cents per $100 in assessed value, associated with the levies for the operations fund, debt service fund and existing referendum debt, according to the district’s Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend.

According to a release from the district, a separate proposed budget for safety and well-being initiatives is also included in the 2024 plan. The referendum proposes a maximum of about $12 million per year to be collected. However, if the referendum is successful, the district recommends only collecting $7.2 million the first year.

Other highlights of the proposed 2024 budget include a reduction in transportation expenses, and stable enrollment at Fort Wayne Community Schools with more than 28,500 students and nearly 2000 teachers in the classrooms.

A public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 9th in the Grile Administrative Center, located at 1200 S. Clinton St. Board members will vote on the plan at the October 23rd Board meeting.