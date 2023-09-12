September 12, 2023
Local News

FWCS Releases 2024 Budget Proposal

by Michael McIntyre0
Photo Supplied - FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Fort Wayne Community Schools expects its tax rate to decrease by 1.8% next year under a new budget proposal.  The $419 million budget presented Monday showed an expected rate of 87.15 cents per $100 in assessed value, associated with the levies for the operations fund, debt service fund and existing referendum debt, according to the district’s Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend.

According to a release from the district, a separate proposed budget for safety and well-being initiatives is also included in the 2024 plan. The referendum proposes a maximum of about $12 million per year to be collected. However, if the referendum is successful, the district recommends only collecting $7.2 million the first year.

Other highlights of the proposed 2024 budget include a reduction in transportation expenses, and stable enrollment at Fort Wayne Community Schools with more than 28,500 students and nearly 2000 teachers in the classrooms.

A public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 9th in the Grile Administrative Center, located at 1200 S. Clinton St. Board members will vote on the plan at the October 23rd Board meeting.

Related posts

BMV to expand operations starting June 15

Caleb Hatch

UPDATE: Fort Wayne Opens Another Warming Station

WOWO News

Severe weather possible this afternoon and evening

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.