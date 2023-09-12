Tuesday Morning Double Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating an early morning shooting. Shortly before 2 A.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail following multiple calls of shots being fired. As police arrived, they found two males both suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second male was pronounced deceased on scene. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app. This incident remains under investigation.

UPDATE: The deceased male was later identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Ayvion Antoine Romel Parker, 18, from Fort Wayne. His cause of death was determined to be due to multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death a homicide.

Parker is the 16th homicide in Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2023.