FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel On Proposed Tax Cuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel expressed grave concerns about the proposed property tax cuts in Senate Bill 1 in a press conference on Monday.

He said the cuts would be detrimental to the district, resulting in a loss of $12.5 million over three years.

Daniel fears that there would be cuts to transportation, special education, and English Language Learners programs if the current version of SB 1 is enacted.

He also opposes Senate Bill 518, which would shift financial burdens onto property taxpayers.

Daniel called for a more balanced approach that does not sacrifice critical public services for tax relief.