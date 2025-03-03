March 4, 2025
Local News

FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel On Proposed Tax Cuts

by Network Indiana0
coins, currency, investment, insurance, cash, banking, financial, business, money, success, save money concept, save money, savings, stack of money, investment concept, commerce, money background, pen, biro, ballpoint, finance, office, economy, tax, investment, insurance, insurance, insurance, money, money, money, money, money, money background, finance, economy, tax, tax, tax

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel expressed grave concerns about the proposed property tax cuts in Senate Bill 1 in a press conference on Monday.

He said the cuts would be detrimental to the district, resulting in a loss of $12.5 million over three years.

Daniel fears that there would be cuts to transportation, special education, and English Language Learners programs if the current version of SB 1 is enacted.

He also opposes Senate Bill 518, which would shift financial burdens onto property taxpayers.

Daniel called for a more balanced approach that does not sacrifice critical public services for tax relief.

Related posts

County Officials Meet with Lawmakers

Darrin Wright

Lutheran ER Statewood to open next week

Saige Driver

Diocese asks Judge to Dismiss Teacher’s Lawsuit

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.