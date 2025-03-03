March 4, 2025
Indiana News

One Dead After Crash In Fishers

by Network Indiana0

FISHERS, Ind. (WOWO) — 18-year-old, Mason Alexander, who was a former Hamilton Southeastern High School football player, was killed in a car crash in Fishers Saturday night.

Alexander also just recently joined the University of Pittsburgh football team.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got the call, and they arrived in the 10900 block of Florida Road, which is near Southeastern Parkway and I-69 around 9:00.

As police were looking into this, they say a BMW was traveling south on Florida Road, and a Toyota was traveling north on the same road.

As the BMW was going past another car in front of them, they saw Toyota going north of Florida Road after they drove into the northbound lane. That’s when they knew a crash was about to happen. With that said, they tried to pull over, but then ran through grass, hit a tree, and their car caught on fire.

The Toyota ended up hitting a mailbox.

