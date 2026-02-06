Streaming Surges as Michigan Cable Access Declines

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan has officially fallen below one million cable television subscribers, a milestone highlighting the state’s rapid transition to streaming services. According to a recent report from the Michigan Public Service Commission, reviewed by Bridge Michigan, 980,543 households maintained cable or video subscriptions in 2025, down roughly 120,000 from the previous year. Ten years ago, the state had more than two million cable subscribers.

Experts say the decline is largely driven by the popularity of streaming services, especially among younger residents. Research from Pew shows 92% of Michiganders aged 30 to 49 use streaming services, compared with 65% of adults over 65. Carrie Leach, assistant research professor at Wayne State University, told Bridge Michigan that some residents, particularly those with lower incomes or limited internet access, could lose reliable access to local news, emergency alerts, and other public information if cable continues to decline.

Cable and satellite bundles in the U.S. averaged $188 per month in 2025, up nearly $10 from 2024, while streaming costs, combined with internet service, averaged $153 per month. Analysts say this narrowing cost gap may further accelerate cord-cutting in Michigan.

The Public Service Commission noted that while streaming provides flexibility, traditional television remains a critical source of local reporting for households without reliable broadband access, leaving some communities at a potential information disadvantage.